Groff Arrested for Thefts from Garner Storage Units

Garner Police believe they have arrested one of the individuals responsible for burglary of items in three storage units at 244 N. State Street. Police say that locks on the units were removed and items were either moved around or are missing.

The investigation conducted by the department concluded that the locks were removed by a bolt cutter as evidenced by the surveillance footage dated from August 15th. The missing items were placed in a nearby vehicle that Ashley Groff of Fort Dodge and an accomplice drove away in.

Groff was later arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and attempted third degree burglary from trying to break in to a fourth unit. Groff has been barred from driving a motor vehicle for being a habitual offender. As a result of the footage, she was charged with operating a vehicle while barred.