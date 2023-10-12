Forest City Community Partnership Awards Announced

The Forest City Community Partnership Awards Luncheon was held on Wednesday afternoon. The Emcee was Waldorf University President Dr. Bob Alsop. Presenters included Forest City Mayor Ron Holland, Chamber of Commerce member Julie Keely and Forest City Economic Development President Tony Mikes.

Several awards were handed out for accomplishments in various areas.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Korth Family.

The Barney Ruiter Citizenship Award went to Jim Oulman.

The Forest City Economic Development Economic Impact Award went to Randy Broesder and the Farmers Coop Association.

The Merit Award went to Brian Keely.

The Business of the Year went to the Paddler’s Tap.

The New Business of the Year Award went to Ashley Ploeger of Everyday Nutrition.

The Volunteer of the Year went to Troy Thompson.

The awards are held annually to recognize the businesses and community members for their outstanding contributions to the Forest City community.