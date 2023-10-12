Feenstra Condemns Disgusting Protests by Hamas Apologists in Des Moines

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement in response to protests in Des Moines by the Party of Socialism & Liberation, Democratic Socialists of America, and other sorry organizations calling for an end to American aid to Israel:

“I am disgusted by the protests in Des Moines today ignoring the barbaric actions of Hamas terrorists in Israel. Hamas has committed unthinkable atrocities against innocent Israeli citizens, entire families, the elderly, and children. These despicable terrorists have no regard for human life and must be completely defeated and destroyed.

“Anyone who celebrates or supports Hamas and calls to end American aid to Israel is a deeply troubled individual. As the brave people of Israel fight to defend their homeland, I remain committed to delivering critical aid to our closest ally in the Middle East to help them defeat the Ham