Absentee Ballots are Available in Hancock County

Hancock County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections has announced that absentee ballots for the November 7, 2023, City/School Election are now available in the Auditor’s Office beginning Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at the Hancock County Courthouse, during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, through November 6, 2023.

The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open until 5:00 p.m. on the following days: Monday-October 23, 2023 and Friday-November 3, 2023.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. The following information must be provided: Name, Date of Birth, Iowa residential address, Voter Verification Number: Iowa Driver’s License or Non-Operator ID Number OR Four-digit Voter PIN number found on voter’s Iowa Voter ID card, Name and Date of the election requesting an absentee ballot, Signature and date the form was completed. Voters are encouraged to provide a phone number and email address in the event of contacting to the voter to confirm information on the request form. Request forms are available at the Auditor’s Office, on the Hancock County website at www.hancockcountyia.gov, click on Auditor under Departments, then click on Application for Absentee Ballot and also on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov.

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5:00 p.m., October 23, 2023.

Ballots must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 7, 2023.

For more information about the 2023 City/School Election in Hancock County, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.