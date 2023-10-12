Waldorf University Celebrates 120 Years

Waldorf University took advantage of the sunshine in Forest City on Wednesday to celebrate the school’s 120th anniversary. About 100 people posed for a photo in front of Salveson Hall as part of the commemoration.

The school invited staff and members of the community to take part in a recreation of a photo taken when the school began on October 11, 1903.

Waldorf University President, Dr. Bob Alsop, said the event was a fun way to commemorate the anniversary and involve the community.

The school recently underwent a change in ownership structure prior to the start of this school year. Alsop said the school has great momentum and is now well positioned for the future.

Waldorf University started in 1903 when Reverend C. S. Salveson bought the Waldorf Hotel in Forest City and turned it into a school. The building had sat empty for two years after the hotel closed due to competition with the Summit Hotel, also located in Forest City. As part of the opening ceremonies in 1903, about 5,000 local residents attended and posed for the original photo in front of what later became Salveson Hall.