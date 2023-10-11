Worth County Agrees to 28E Agreement

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have taken into consideration a 28E Sharing Agreement which has been updated by the state. The agreement deals with Care Connections, a mental health program utilized by the county for the care and benefit of mental health patients in the county.

The county originally had voice on the board of the program, but the state has now changed that according to Supervisor Enos Loberg.

Because the mental health programs are now funded through a state sales tax and not county property tax as was the case originally, the state felt that they should have a stronger voice at the board level according to A. J. Stone.

Counties are required to choose a mental health region which can maintain all the necessary services required for patients in their county. The state will fund a facilitator who will refer patients to services and programs. Originally, the county absorbed all of these costs but recent legislation changed that to the state level.

The county adopted the changes to the agreement.