Worth County Discusses Repairs to Drainage District 34

The Worth County Board of Supervisors are looking onto the best options for work to be done in Drainage District 34. The board heard from the engineer in charge of the project, Jacob Hagan of Bolten and Menk who gave the board options on project.

Part of the problem with the drainage line is that it was built with a slow declination meaning that the water did not drain efficiently. Hagan proposed a second and more expensive option to improve the drainage system.

The board accepted the engineers report and set a public hearing date for November 27th at 11am to allow for residents to voice their opinion on the project.