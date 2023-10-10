Terra Wealth Management Opens in Forest City

A new financial advising firm has opened its first office in Iowa, in Forest City. Terra Wealth Management has begun operations in Forest City this month with a grand opening and ribbon cutting. Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor Joshua Mauk said the opportunity to come to Iowa, specifically Forest City developed through several channels.

The company, according to Mauk, fits into the setting like Forest City because of the down to Earth approach which they take to wealth management.

Brian Dewhurst is a financial advisor with Terra Wealth Management. His expertise is in providing personalized financial planning services to individuals and families. He sees the chance to help people in northern Iowa build financial wealth as a tremendous opportunity.

Dewhurst believes that Forest City is a foothold into expansion in Iowa.

Gregory Diamond is an IAR with Terra Wealth, where he makes a significant difference in the lives of families through estate and business succession planning. He has several decades of experience in financial advising. He remembered how all of this got first proposed.

The office is located just south of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce.