Forest City Cross Country Runs for Cancer Awareness

The Forest City Cross Country team hosted their home meet last night, and though the running was excellent between some of the best teams in the state, the night was more than just a cross country meet. Forest City XC teamed up with the American Cancer Society to run and raise money for breast cancer awareness, something near and dear to coach DJ Wolfram’s heart.

Last year, the team bought Pink Jeresy to wear during October, but this year, they went further.

Wolfram says they don’t know exactly how much they raised just yet but says one local business stepped up in a big way.

As far as the race, Wolfram says the course was in great shape, thanks to everyone who helped.

GIRLS

Team Results

1 Forest City 35 1-6-8-9-11(20)(30) 1:43:53 20:47 1:17.2 2 North Iowa Buffalo Center 76 2-5-19-23-27(43) 1:50:57 22:12 3:44.3 3 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 79 10-13-15-17-24(26)(37) 1:52:06 22:26 2:31.7 4 Newman Catholic Mason City 94 12-14-16-21-31(32)(42) 1:54:17 22:52 2:41.6 5 North Union 123 3-7-29-33-51 2:03:21 24:41 13:58.4 6 Saint Ansgar 138 4-18-34-38-44 1:58:13 23:39 5:03.2 7 West Hancock Britt 170 22-28-36-39-45(47)(50) 2:02:49 24:34 2:13.3 8 Lake Mills 187 25-35-40-41-46(48)(49) 2:04:27 24:54 1:59.7

Top-10 Individual

1 Addison Voelker FR 466 North Butler Greene — 19:07.9 — 6:09.1 2 Bethany Warren JR 277 Forest City 1 19:53.9 46.0 6:23.9 3 Lauren Hillesland SO 479 North Iowa Buffalo Center 2 20:01.5 53.6 6:26.3 4 Jacey Welbig JR 492 North Union 3 20:18.3 1:10.4 6:31.7 5 Lila Powers SO 524 Saint Ansgar 4 20:27.6 1:19.7 6:34.7 6 Becca Hofmann SR 480 North Iowa Buffalo Center 5 20:33.2 1:25.3 6:36.5 7 Carmen Sharp FR 275 Forest City 6 20:35.5 1:27.6 6:37.2 8 Alexis Cummins FR 490 North Union 7 20:42.0 1:33.1 6:39.4 9 Claire Weaver FR 278 Forest City 8 21:05.5 1:57.6 6:46.9 10 Zoey Holmes SR 273 Forest City 9 21:07.1 1:59.2 6:47.4

Boys

Team Results

1 Lake Mills 40 2-4-5-10-19(26)(30) 1:25:43 17:09 1:27.9 2 Forest City 56 6-11-12-13-14(16)(20) 1:27:27 17:30 0:46.4 3 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60 3-7-8-18-24(29)(36) 1:27:43 17:33 2:11.4 4 North Butler Greene 123 9-15-28-33-38(43)(44) 1:33:09 18:38 2:30.2 5 Osage 163 17-34-35-37-40(50)(51) 1:36:48 19:22 2:15.5 6 North Iowa Buffalo Center 169 1-25-32-53-58 1:36:59 19:24 5:23.9 7 Newman Catholic Mason City 187 22-31-42-45-47(48)(54) 1:38:36 19:44 2:09.4 8 West Hancock Britt 241 27-41-46-60-67 1:48:07 21:38 6:49.1 9 Belmond-Klemme 252 23-49-57-59-64(66)(69) 1:46:14 21:15 5:12.9 10 North Union 261 21-52-61-62-65 1:50:05 22:01 6:37.2 11 Bishop Garrigan Algona 281 39-55-56-63-68 1:52:59 22:36 6:22.9

Top-10 Individual