Sports
Forest City Cross Country Runs for Cancer Awareness
The Forest City Cross Country team hosted their home meet last night, and though the running was excellent between some of the best teams in the state, the night was more than just a cross country meet. Forest City XC teamed up with the American Cancer Society to run and raise money for breast cancer awareness, something near and dear to coach DJ Wolfram’s heart.
Last year, the team bought Pink Jeresy to wear during October, but this year, they went further.
Wolfram says they don’t know exactly how much they raised just yet but says one local business stepped up in a big way.
As far as the race, Wolfram says the course was in great shape, thanks to everyone who helped.
GIRLS
Team Results
|1
|Forest City
|35
|1-6-8-9-11(20)(30)
|1:43:53
|20:47
|1:17.2
|2
|North Iowa Buffalo Center
|76
|2-5-19-23-27(43)
|1:50:57
|22:12
|3:44.3
|3
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|79
|10-13-15-17-24(26)(37)
|1:52:06
|22:26
|2:31.7
|4
|Newman Catholic Mason City
|94
|12-14-16-21-31(32)(42)
|1:54:17
|22:52
|2:41.6
|5
|North Union
|123
|3-7-29-33-51
|2:03:21
|24:41
|13:58.4
|6
|Saint Ansgar
|138
|4-18-34-38-44
|1:58:13
|23:39
|5:03.2
|7
|West Hancock Britt
|170
|22-28-36-39-45(47)(50)
|2:02:49
|24:34
|2:13.3
|8
|Lake Mills
|187
|25-35-40-41-46(48)(49)
|2:04:27
|24:54
|1:59.7
Top-10 Individual
|1
|Addison Voelker
|FR
|466
|North Butler Greene
|—
|19:07.9
|—
|6:09.1
|2
|Bethany Warren
|JR
|277
|Forest City
|1
|19:53.9
|46.0
|6:23.9
|3
|Lauren Hillesland
|SO
|479
|North Iowa Buffalo Center
|2
|20:01.5
|53.6
|6:26.3
|4
|Jacey Welbig
|JR
|492
|North Union
|3
|20:18.3
|1:10.4
|6:31.7
|5
|Lila Powers
|SO
|524
|Saint Ansgar
|4
|20:27.6
|1:19.7
|6:34.7
|6
|Becca Hofmann
|SR
|480
|North Iowa Buffalo Center
|5
|20:33.2
|1:25.3
|6:36.5
|7
|Carmen Sharp
|FR
|275
|Forest City
|6
|20:35.5
|1:27.6
|6:37.2
|8
|Alexis Cummins
|FR
|490
|North Union
|7
|20:42.0
|1:33.1
|6:39.4
|9
|Claire Weaver
|FR
|278
|Forest City
|8
|21:05.5
|1:57.6
|6:46.9
|10
|Zoey Holmes
|SR
|273
|Forest City
|9
|21:07.1
|1:59.2
|6:47.4
Boys
Team Results
|1
|Lake Mills
|40
|2-4-5-10-19(26)(30)
|1:25:43
|17:09
|1:27.9
|2
|Forest City
|56
|6-11-12-13-14(16)(20)
|1:27:27
|17:30
|0:46.4
|3
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|60
|3-7-8-18-24(29)(36)
|1:27:43
|17:33
|2:11.4
|4
|North Butler Greene
|123
|9-15-28-33-38(43)(44)
|1:33:09
|18:38
|2:30.2
|5
|Osage
|163
|17-34-35-37-40(50)(51)
|1:36:48
|19:22
|2:15.5
|6
|North Iowa Buffalo Center
|169
|1-25-32-53-58
|1:36:59
|19:24
|5:23.9
|7
|Newman Catholic Mason City
|187
|22-31-42-45-47(48)(54)
|1:38:36
|19:44
|2:09.4
|8
|West Hancock Britt
|241
|27-41-46-60-67
|1:48:07
|21:38
|6:49.1
|9
|Belmond-Klemme
|252
|23-49-57-59-64(66)(69)
|1:46:14
|21:15
|5:12.9
|10
|North Union
|261
|21-52-61-62-65
|1:50:05
|22:01
|6:37.2
|11
|Bishop Garrigan Algona
|281
|39-55-56-63-68
|1:52:59
|22:36
|6:22.9
Top-10 Individual
|1
|Gavin Grunhovd
|JR
|467
|North Iowa Buffalo Center
|1
|16:22.2
|—
|5:15.8
|2
|Justin Rygh
|SR
|323
|Lake Mills
|2
|16:32.2
|10.0
|5:19.0
|3
|Zach Flatebo
|JR
|286
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|3
|16:35.7
|13.5
|5:20.1
|4
|Knute Rogne
|SO
|322
|Lake Mills
|4
|16:47.2
|25.0
|5:23.8
|5
|Kade Van Roekel
|JR
|329
|Lake Mills
|5
|16:59.8
|37.6
|5:27.9
|6
|Silas Gann
|SO
|259
|Forest City
|6
|17:01.2
|39.0
|5:28.3
|7
|Connor Hammitt
|SR
|288
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|7
|17:08.8
|46.6
|5:30.8
|8
|Caleb Good
|JR
|287
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|8
|17:11.6
|49.4
|5:31.7
|9
|Ezra Almelien
|FR
|455
|North Butler Greene
|9
|17:14.3
|52.1
|5:32.6
|10
|Hayden Thompson
|SO
|328
|Lake Mills
|10
|17:23.1
|1:00.9
|5:35.4