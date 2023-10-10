Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/10/23 (LIVE)

Join the meeting by clicking on this link: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the link above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval Utility Permit for BENCO Electric Coop to bury an electric line

on 510TH St.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Open Forum.

6. Consider for approval liquor license for Rice Lake Golf & Country Club.

7. Consider for approval signing amended 28E with Care Connections.

8. Consider for approval County claims.

9. Consider for approval Payroll claims.