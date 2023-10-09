Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/9/23 (LIVE)

Tuesday, October 10th

Central Springs Volleyball at Forest City 6:45 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Iowa State Coaches show follows FC Volleyball KIOW

Wednesday, October 11th

Warriors Live from the Paddler’s Tap 7:00 PM KIOW

Thursday, October 12th

North Butler/Northwood-Kensett Volleyball at West Hancock 5:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Friday, October 13th

Forest City Football at Okoboji 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Newman Catholic Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Estherville-Lincoln Central Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Saint Ansgar Football at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

Saturday, October 14th

Iowa State Football at Cincinnati 10:30 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Kickoff KIOW

UNI Football at South Dakota State 1:00 PM KHAM

Waldorf University Football at Dakota State 4:00 PM KHAM

Monday, October 16th

1A Regional Volleyball Bishop Garrigan Volleyball at North Iowa 6:45 PM KIOW

1A Regional Volleyball West Hancock at AGWSR 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Tuesday, October 17th

3A Regional Volleyball Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City 6:45 PM KIOW/FC/GHV Video Streams

Wednesday, October 18th

Warriors Live from the Paddler’s Tap 6:00 PM KIOW ***SPECIAL TIME***

2A Regional Volleyball North Union at Belmond-Klemme 6:45 PM KHAM

2A Regional Volleyball Central Springs at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

1A Regional Volleyball Newman Catholic/St. Edmond Winner at North Iowa 6:45 PM KIOW

Thursday, October 19th

3A Regional Volleyball Forest City/GHV Winner at Estherville-Lincoln Central 6:45 PM KIOW/Appropriate Video Stream

Friday, October 20th

Forest City Football vs. TBA 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Lake Mills Football vs. TBA 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

West Hancock Football vs. TBA 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Football vs. TBA 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Saturday, October 21st

Mayville State Football at Waldorf University 12:55 PM KIOW

University of North Dakota Football at UNI 3:00 PM Airtime 4:05 PM Kickoff KHAM