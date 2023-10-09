Lee Granted a Deferred Judgment for Possession

Lilyana Lee of Albert Lee was granted a deferred judgment for “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on June 27, 2023.

Lee will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year. Lee was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Lee must obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow through recommended treatment, and mental health treatment.