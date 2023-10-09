Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to Discuss Bidding

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8am and begin by hearing reports from the Secondary Roads Department and getting an update from the Kossuth County Regional Health Center. The board will also award the lease for the county farm and amend the Fiscal Year 2024 Secondary Road Budget.

The board will also focus on two secondary road lettings and award projects to road crews on those projects. the board will also discuss construction within Right of Ways and hear about the current state of secondary roads.

The board will also entertain requests for drainage repairs in Drainage District 82. This will be followed by a review of the current state of drainage systems and possible need for repairs or cleaning.

At 10am, the board will discuss a tile improvement in the Sub 4 drainage line in Drainage District 60. The board may consider bids to work on the installation and repair of the tile in the drainage line.