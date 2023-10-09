Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/9/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/345500013

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Gloria Goll, re: discuss pipeline

9:30 a.m. Discuss pipeline regulations and permit with Andy Buffington, Zoning director

9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change, discuss and possibly consider signing easement for public highway

10:00 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, consider signing letter to landowner in DD # 7 Lateral 255

10:10 a.m. Consider signing Memorandum of Agreement with North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) on behalf of RSVP of North Central Iowa

10:15 a.m. Consider quarterly reports of the Hancock County Auditor, Recorder, and Sheriff

10:20 a.m. Review amendments for FY2023-2024 budget, set date and time for public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s FY2023-2024 budget

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item