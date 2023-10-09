Davisson Granted Deferred Judgment on Domestic Abuse Charges

Tyler Davisson of Northwood was granted a deferred judgment for “Domestic Abuse Assault – Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 10, 2023.

Davisson will be under supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. Davisson was ordered to obtain/maintain employment, complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, and obtain a mental health evaluation. Davisson was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.