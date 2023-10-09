COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Waldorf falls to Mayville State Friday at home

By Waldorf Sports Information:

FOREST CITY, IA – The Waldorf volleyball team was back in action at Hanson Fieldhouse for an NSAA conference match against the Mayville State Comets. The Warriors lost 0-3.

The Comets started off strong by taking the first set 25-12. In set two, the Warriors were able to produce more kills, but the Comets capitalized on errors to win the set 25-19. For the third set, the Warriors made it close but fell 23-25.

Kenzie Kidd (SR/Roscoe, IL) and Anna Longhenry (SO/Fenton, IA) each had five kills. Emily Soukup (FR/Fairbault, MN) had four block assists and two solo blocks. Kaylee Kidd (SR/Roscoe, IL) finished with 12 digs and three service aces.

The Warriors will be back on their home court for a conference matchup against (6)Viterbo on Wednesday, October 11th at 7 pm.