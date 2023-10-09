COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Waldorf falls Valley City State in NSAA Play

By Waldorf Sports Information:

FOREST CITY, IA – The Waldorf football team returned to Bolstorff Field for a conference game against the Valley City State Vikings on Homecoming. After being up 24-0 at half, the Vikings responded well to win 24-28.

The Warriors got off to a strong start by scoring on their opening drive of the game. Quarterback Jordan Cooper (SR/New Caney, TX) completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Malik Adams (SR/Cedar Rapids, IA). The drive consisted of four plays, for 70 total yards in just under two minutes.

The Waldorf defense forced the Viking offense to have to punt again on their second drive of the game.

With seven minutes left in the first quarter, Jatoviay Hill (JR/Davenport, IA) had a 48-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead 13-0.

In the second quarter, Cooper connected with Adams for a 31-yard pass. Taye Buchanan (JR/Vernon, AL) rushed for 13 yards before getting in the endzone for a touchdown. The Warriors were successful on the 2-point conversion from Javontey Harper (SR/Houston, TX).

The Warriors ended the first half with a 40-yard field goal made from Connor Parker (SO/Stillwater, MN) to extend the lead to 24-0.

Valley City State’s started off the third quarter with a forced fumble, which was recovered by Waldorf, forcing the Warriors to punt. The Vikings capitalized on the field position from the punt and was able to score their first touchdown.

The Warriors were unable to produce anything offensively and were forced to punt again. The Vikings scored off of a 42-yard touchdown pass, making it a 10-point game.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings opened with their third touchdown, moving the score 24-21.

The Vikings’ defense was three and out against the Warriors which then resulted into a 60-yard, 15 play drive that last over eight minutes. The Vikings scored the game winning touchdown, securing the win 24-28.

“As a team, we are disappointed and frustrated by the outcome of this game. We came out with great execution and energy,” stated Head Coach Tyler Chapa. “We played our brand of football the first half. We need to figure out how to sustain that. I’m looking forward to getting better with our guys.”

Next for the Warriors is a conference road game against Dakota State on Saturday, October 14th at 4 pm.