Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/9/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The meeting can be viewed live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. DD #34 – Accept Engineer’s Report and set hearing date

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Care Connections of Northern Iowa – 28E Agreement

12. Water System Improvement Project

13. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. EMS Continued Discussion

16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Emery Generating Station, Alliant Energy, 11295 230th ST, Clear Lake

– October 9 – 11:30 A.M.

b. CoRE Program – NSB Bank Community Room, 101 Hwy 69, Forest City – October 10 – 5:30 P.M.

c. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

d. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30

A.M.

Adjourn