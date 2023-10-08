Winnebago County Announces City/School Election Candidates

The Winnebago County Elections Commission has announced the candidates for the upcoming City/School Elections to be held on November 7th. There are very few contested seats in this year’s election cycle.

Buffalo Center

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Rick Hofbauer

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)

– Tanner Weaver

– Robin Kettwick

City Council Member – To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)

– Troy Armstrong

Forest City

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Ronald E. Holland

City Council Members At Large (Vote for no more than 1)

– Karl Wooldridge

City Council Member Ward 1 – To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)

– Carly Carper

City Council Member Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Brad Buffington

City Council Member Ward 4 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Daniel Davis

Park & Rec Board – To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)

– Thomas Clarey

Lake Mills

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Mark Peterson

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)

– Nathan Ostrander

– Bob Storby

– Laurel Domokos

Leland

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Russ Leitz

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)

– Robert Ver Hoef

– Jesse O’Toole

– Susan Krein

– Rick Hoffmeyer

Rake

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Louise Hagedorn

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)

– Kristal Olson

– Darin Geerdes

– Stacy Roth

Thompson

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Michael Hauan

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)

– Cara Chapman

– Logan Swearingen

– Michael Levine

– Stacy Willert

School Board Members Forest City Schools

Forest City Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1) 4 yr term

– Rick Wiley

Forest City Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 2) 2 yr term

– Cody Hennigar

– Shelby Korth

Forest City Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Eric D. Kingland

– Beth Clouse

Forest City Community School District Director of District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Kim Severson

Forest City Community School District Director of District 5 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Troy J. Thompson

School Board Members Lake Mills Schools

Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 2 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Kristin Wempen

Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Ryan Joynt

Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Kari Osheim

Lake Mills Public Measure VX

School Board Members North Iowa Schools

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Chandra Griffey

– Courtney Boekelman

– Robin Kettwick

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 2 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Cody Wirtjes

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Alicia Brass

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 5 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Matthew Duve

School Board Members Algona Community Schools

Algona Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 4)

– Andrea Vinci

– Brent Owen

– Todd Louwagie

– Tom Nugent

NIACC Director District 6 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Andy Julseth

Iowa Lakes Community College Director District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Arden N Kinnander