NSB Bank proudly presents The Music of Elton John and Billy Joel Starring Michael Cavanaugh at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John features the greatest hits of these two great rock piano legends. Songs include: Piano Man, Rocket Man, Bennie and the Jets, Movin’ Out, I’m Still Standing, My Life, and many more. PollStar ranked this show in the Top 50 touring Acts/Shows the last two years.

Michael Cavanaugh stars in this production. Billboard calls him the “New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook”. Broadway World referred to Cavanaugh as “The New Piano Man”. Reuters named Cavanaugh Entertainer of the Year. He is a charismatic performer and musician made famous for his piano/lead vocals in the Broadway musical Movin’ Out. Handpicked by Billy Joel to star in Movin’ Out, Cavanaugh evokes a style rivaling the Piano Man. He appeared in the show for three years with over 1,200 performances and received multiple accolades. The show culminated with both Grammy and Tony award nominations.

To learn more about The Music of Elton John and Billy Joel Starring Michael Cavanaugh, visit their website at https://michaelcavanaugh.com/

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice .