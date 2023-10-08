Deer Are on the Move Locally

We have seen deer crossing on Highway 69 or Highway 9. They have been spotted racing across Highway 18 or Highway 3. Area motorists are reminded to stay alert as fall weather means a host of prancing deer startled by harvesting farm equipment go racing for safety across the road. Meanwhile confused and determined bucks are chasing eligible does everywhere in the fields and onto the roads.

Jim Coffey, a forest wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says if you spot one deer, expect there to be more.

Coffey says drivers need to slow down, use sweeping eye movements from ditch to ditch, and be aware of your surroundings.

He says Iowa’s deer herd is managed to provide a harvest of up to 120,000 deer annually. A report from State Farm ranks Iowa as the nation’s fourth-worst state for car-deer accidents, with claims for such wrecks averaging around four-thousand dollars.