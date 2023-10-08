Black Soot Issues After Corn Harvest May Not Be Cause for Concern

Iowa farmers are making progress on the fall harvest, but some say their combines have been dirty, dusty, and becoming black in color when they’re done harvesting corn for the day. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist Angie Rieck-Hinz says some farmers may think that black coating is what’s called “tar spot,” but that’s likely not the case.

Rieck-Hinz offers some advice for those harvesting corn.

Rieck-Hinz says she has heard of corn yields between 140 and 240 bushels an acre, while soybean yields have been between 40 and 75 bushels an acre.