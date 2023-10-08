Affordable Housing, Senior Housing Remain Major Obstacles for Many Local Governments

Many Iowa communities large and small are struggling with housing, particularly affordable housing, in light of continued complications due to supply chain issues and rising costs associated with new construction. In northwest Iowa, Le Mars leaders are considering a plan called Vision 2045, which lays out the potential development of Le Mars going out more than two decades. City Economic Development Director Mark Gaul says community leaders are working to prioritize the plan’s ideas.

Senior housing is another key issue, according to Gaul, as he says most communities have senior housing, but few, like Le Mars, have enough of it.

The Vision 2045 plan for Le Mars aims to address housing, economic development, quality of life, tourism, transportation and downtown design.