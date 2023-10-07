North Iowa Outdoors: Winnebago Campgrounds Closing Soon

The two campgrounds managed by the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be closed for the season beginning Monday, October 16th. Those two campgrounds are located at Thorpe Park, 5 miles west of Forest City, and Dahle Park, 4 miles northwest of Lake Mills. Roads to the campgrounds will remain open until snow forces them to close. But, on the 16 th , the water in the campgrounds will be shut off, the picnic tables will be moved for the winter, and the fire rings will be removed.

Although the campgrounds will be closed, the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park will remain open. Depending upon demand and winter weather conditions, though, the cabin may be closed for a period of time during the winter. The cabin rents for $61.00/night during the week and $77.00/night on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information about the cabin, including available dates, people can visit the WCCB web site at winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation/lake_catherine_cabin/. Cabin reservations can be made online or by calling the WCCB at 641-565-3390.