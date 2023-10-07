More Childcare Funding Becomes Available

A third round of funding is now available for the Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to encourage employers to offer childcare as a benefit to their employees.

Information from the governor’s office says this round of grants will provide $5 million to support childcare projects in Iowa. Funds may be used to support arrangements between employers and childcare facilities to reserve childcare slots and applicants can apply for up to $250,000. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is administering the program and will hold a zoom call on October 10th to provide more information. Go to the HHS website to find out more about that call.