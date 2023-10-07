Land Institute Sees Small Drop in Farmland Values

The Iowa REALTORS Land Institute September farmland survey released Thursday finds a small drop in value. The Institute’s Elliott Siefert the results at their meeting.

He says the small change comes in the lower quality ground.

He says northwest Iowa was the region with the biggest drop.

Siefert says when you expand to look at the 12-month view, there’s not much difference in values either.

The Institute’s Matt Vegter says there optimism despite some of the economic issues landowners are facing.

He says the biggest headwind they’re facing is interest rates, which have risen and taken away a little bit of the buying power for land buyers.