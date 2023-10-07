Corn Harvest Looks Good According to Iowa Corn Board President

The president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and Des Moines County farmer Stan Nelson says the harvest numbers are looking good despite all the challenges this growing season.

Nelson raises corn and soybeans near Danville and says this season shows how well farmers have adapted.

He won’t venture a guess on how the harvest will impact crop prices.

Nelson made his comments earlier this week following the announcement of the NASCAR Cup Race that’s coming to the Iowa Speedway in Newton.