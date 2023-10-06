Obits
Bonnie N. Nyhus
Forest City
Bonnie N. Nyhus, 70 of Forest City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 unexpectedly at her home.
Visitation for Bonnie will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City. A Rosary service will begin at 7:00 P.M., followed by a Scriptural Wake service.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Ben Valentine officiating.
Burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: