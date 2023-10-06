Bonnie N. Nyhus, 70 of Forest City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 unexpectedly at her home.

Visitation for Bonnie will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City. A Rosary service will begin at 7:00 P.M., followed by a Scriptural Wake service.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Ben Valentine officiating.

Burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

