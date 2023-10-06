Area Frost is Forecast for the Weekend

We are going to get our first taste of some cooler fall weather this weekend, including the possibility of frost. National Weather Service meteorologist, Ashley Bury (BURR-ee) says the first wave of frost could hit tomorrow.

Bury says it will be enough of a frost that you might want to consider action to protect plants.

Things will get a little heavier into next week — and you may need a scraper for your car.

Bury says the daytime temperatures will be more normal for October.

She says there’s a potential for some precipitation by the end of next week, but the potential right now is not very high.