Winnebago County Complete Scarville Road Project

The Winnebago County Road Department has had a number of projects this year as part of their road maintenance program. One of those involved roads near Scarville which Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders says is now virtually done.

There are still a few aspects of the project which remain to be done according to Meinders and traffic should be aware of.

Besides the rumble strips, there are other finishing touches that must be completed too.

Meinders and his road department are asking motorists to watch out for workers and equipment while this process is completed.