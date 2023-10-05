AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Rake Seeks Abatement of Taxes on a Resident

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 seconds agoLast Updated: October 4, 2023

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were approached by Rake city officials to discuss the abatement of taxes for one of its residents. Rake Mayor Louise Hagedorn explained to the board about the need to take the action.

The house is uninhabitable according to Hagedorn.

City officials would like to tear down the property for safety reasons among others. Hagedorn was asked what the city would do with the property once the house was torn down and removed.

In order to move the process forward, the county agreed to abate the taxes on the property for demolition purposes.

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 seconds agoLast Updated: October 4, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button