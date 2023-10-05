October 23 is the Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is reminding eligible Iowans who would like to receive their ballot via mail to request their absentee ballots before the October 23 deadline. Written applications for mailed absentee ballots must be received by a voter’s local County Auditor’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23.

All registered voters are eligible to make written requests for absentee ballots. In order to receive an absentee ballot, registered voters must provide the following information on the request form:

Name

Date of birth

Iowa residential address

Voter Verification Number (ID number) Iowa Driver’s License or Non-Operator ID Number OR Four-digit Voter PIN found on voter’s Iowa Voter ID Card. Any voter can request an Iowa Voter ID Card by contacting their County Auditor’s Office.

Name or date of the election for which a voter is requesting the absentee ballot

Signature and date the form was completed

All voters are also encouraged to provide a phone number and email address in the event their County Auditor needs to confirm any information on the request form.

Absentee ballot request forms are available for download directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests to receive a ballot by mail must be received by the County Auditor’s office by Monday, October 23, no later than 5:00 p.m. In-person absentee voting at the County Auditor’s office is available through November 6, the day before the election.