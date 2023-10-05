Lake Mills football off to its best start in over two decades

We’ve heard the concept of historic recurrence in human history, and it’s usually negative most times. How about some positive historic recurrence?

In 1996, a young, first-year head coach, Bill Brynes, had his Lake Mills Bulldogs 6-0 before a matchup with the mighty power of the West Hancock Eagles under legendary coach Bob Sanger.

Flash forward to 2023, first-year head coach Brady Kurtz has his #6 Lake Mills Bulldogs 6-0, heading into a ranked clash with a #4 West Hancock team still as mighty as it was in 1996 – now coached by Bob’s son, Mark.

Coach Kurtz says his team is preparing for Friday like any other team and doesn’t want the name “West Hancock” to beat the team before the game starts.

Though, no matter the outcome Friday night, right now, the Bulldogs are 6-0, trying to improve to 7-0, and with that, a buzz is in the air around town, says Coach Kurtz:

It’s no secret that the thought of more comes with success – that’s human nature. Lake Mills is two wins away from an 8-0 district championship season, and though that might be creeping closer to the front of the Bulldogs’ minds, coach Kurtz wants to worry about one day at a time.

It wouldn’t be the first. The 1995 team went 8-0 before falling to Riceville in the first round of the postseason to finish 8-1, adding to the 8-2 finish of the ’96 team, Lake Mills football was at a high point, finishing 16-3 those two seasons.

One thing is sure: no matter what happens Friday, the Bulldogs appreciate what they’ve accomplished and are hungry for more. They will get not just one opportunity at the best – looming next week is #2 Saint Ansgar in what could decide the Class A District 2 title.

The Bulldogs have locked up a playoff appearance, the first since 2014 and the eighth in school history since the playoff system started. In the pre-playoff era, Lake Mills had four undefeated seasons: 1941, 1942, 1956, and 1972

Kickoff from Britt on Friday is set for 7:00 PM and can be watched live at https://kiow.com/live/lake-mills-sports/

LAKE MILLS’ 1996 Season:

09/06/1996 W 18-14 Clarion-Goldfield 09/13/1996 W 26-0 Belmond-Klemme 09/20/1996 W 30-6 Buffalo Center North 09/27/1996 W 18-0 Mason City Newman 10/04/1996 W 50-0 Armstrong-Ringsted 10/11/1996 W 36-12 Algona Garrigan 10/18/1996 L 28-76 Britt West Hancock 10/25/1996 W 32-0 Manson Northwest Web 11/01/1996 W 40-8 Pocahontas Area 11/06/1996 L 30-59 Britt West Hancock - First Round of Playoffs West Hancok would later become the Class 1A State Champions going 13-0