Garner Fire Department Achieves An ISO 3 Rating

Cities throughout Iowa strive to provide the highest quality service and protection to their residents and businesses. The Insurance Services Office or ISO consistently rates departments based on equipment, manpower, training, and other criteria.

In September, the Garner Fire Department and the city were ranked at a four rating. That changed late into the month when the department, one of 830 in the state, was elevated to a three which is where there are only 67 departments in the state with that ranking.

Garner Fire Chief Jim Theile is very proud of his volunteer fire department and the work they and the city have done to reach this milestone. Theile addressed the importance of the rating to the community.

The better the protection as enumerated in the rating, the better the insurance rates for residents and businesses. Theile stated that it actually affects the rates more on one side than the other.

To rise to this level in the ratings takes several requirements that are usually met in the larger cities in Iowa according to Theile.

While the city was working tirelessly to help improve the situation, the department was busy fulfilling requirements on their end to achieve the three rating.

All volunteer fire departments achieving an ISO rating of three is fairly uncommon. Could the department actually achieve a two rating? To do so would require more equipment properly staged, a paid fire department staff, and a number of other changes. For now, the efforts of the department and city have given Garner businesses and residents a possible break in their property insurance rates and raised the fire department to the top 10% in the state in ratings.