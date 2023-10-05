Forest City Roads Department Addresses Brief Flooding Issues

The Forest City Street Department is aware that there was some minor flooding during a recent downpour. According to Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber, his department is aware of the issue.

According to City Councilman Brad Buffington, there were reports that water went over the road down by Winnebago Industries. Faber explained that kind of situation is definitely possible.

Similar situations such as this have occurred in other parts of the city when heavy rains have left city streets briefly underwater. The Street department continues to clean and maintain the street sewers to try and alleviate the potential problem.