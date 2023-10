23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 6

This week’s KIOW and Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock.

On Friday night, Kellen Smith had a monster game to help West Hancock dominate South Central Calhoun.

He ran just six times for 219 yards; that’s 36.5 yards per rush and four touchdowns. His longest touchdown was 72 yards for the Eagles. He also had the team’s only catch, picking up four yards.