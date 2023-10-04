Wright County Landowners Testify at Summit IUB Hearing

The hearing for the Summit carbon pipeline got underway again Tuesday with landowners discussing their concerns about the pipeline coming through their property. Dennis Graham testified he is concerned about whether there is insurance to cover any damages.

Graham says they require anyone doing work for them to have liability insurance. He says his own policy wouldn’t work.

Marjorie Swan and her sister own land in Wright County that is in the path of the pipeline. Swan says they were not happy that the only got a text message offer on their land and refused to sign for requests to survey their property. Swan says surveyors still came.

The Iowa Utilities Board has landowners listed to testify through Thursday, and the Summit hearing could then wrap up.