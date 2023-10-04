Lithionics Battery Makes Debut at IBEX 2023 Show, Showcases First-of-its-Kind Dual Channel Battery System

Lithionics Battery (“Lithionics”), a premier lithium-ion battery solutions provider to the recreational equipment and specialty vehicle market and wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), is making its premiere at the International Boatbuilders Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida from October 3-5.

Lithionics, a leader in lithium-ion batteries since 2010, offers advanced battery solutions that leverage proprietary battery management software and feature certification from Underwriters Laboratories Solutions (“UL”), a leader in safety accreditation and testing. At IBEX, Lithionics will showcase its line of efficient, UL Listed, marine-grade IP67 lithium-ion batteries which are now available to the broader marine boat building market. This includes the dual channel Never-Die® Battery Management System (BMS), a revolutionary dual channel system with a full UL certification (UL 1973 Stationary-Motive, and UL458, 991, 1998) that reflects the company’s commitment to safety.

“Dual channel” means that the charge side of the battery system can be isolated from the load side of the system by the BMS. In the rare case of a high-voltage cut-off from any charge sources, the BMS will isolate the battery module, ensuring the electrical system on a boat remains functional. With this system, boaters can have peace of mind that integral systems such as navigation will not shut off while on the water. The system also reduces generator run times, leading to significant savings in maintenance costs for boaters.

Benefits of the dual channel Never-Die® BMS include:

Automatic system recovery —even if unattended, if the BMS must isolate either the load or charge bus, the system can recover from the event with no intervention.

—even if unattended, if the BMS must isolate either the load or charge bus, the system can recover from the event with no intervention. Multi-level protection system —there is continuous protection at both the cell and pack levels that is resistant to both water and physical damage.

—there is continuous protection at both the cell and pack levels that is resistant to both water and physical damage. Charge source protection —the BMS will automatically turn off the alternator or other sensitive charge source before a high voltage cutoff, protecting charge sources.

—the BMS will automatically turn off the alternator or other sensitive charge source before a high voltage cutoff, protecting charge sources. Reserve capacity—the BMS is intelligently programmed to leave a 10% reserve capacity. This provides an early warning so charging can be initiated.

“Lithionics has been perfecting the dual channel BMS for years and we are excited to share this vanguard technology at the IBEX Show,” said Steve Tartaglia, Lithionics Battery founder and CEO. “With our lithium battery technology, boaters will have the peace of mind that when they are on the water, they will not lose navigation or other instruments due to charger malfunction.”

Lithionics offers more than 40 UL-certified battery solutions that align with the needs of many marine OEMs such as Nordhavn Yachts. Additionally, the highly valued Plug-and-Play and Combiner Junction Box battery system offers dramatic reductions in installation time, as it comes pre-cabled with UL-listed connectors. Thus, installation is simple, fast, and enhances safety.

The cutting-edge technology on Lithionics battery systems includes a variety of standard and optional features such as internal heaters, Bluetooth, CANbus, TCPIP, RS232, NMEA 2K, as well as proprietary status code reporting, which allows instant battery diagnosis to be transmitted to a smart phone.

Lithionics will be at booth #303 at the IBEX Show. A dual channel Never-Die® BMS (with clear cover for viewing) will be on display. Please reach out to the media contact below to schedule a booth visit and interview with a representative from Lithionics.