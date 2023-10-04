Indians Crowned Top of Iowa West Champions

Forest City returned to TIC glory Tuesday night, beating Lake Mills for the crown in four sets, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.

Winning a conference championship isn’t new anymore to the Forest City volleyball program, winning its third since 2018 last night, but what is new is winning at Lake Mills.

Something about the heat, low ceiling, crowd, sea of purple – something has made it almost impossible for Forest City going all the way back to the start of high school volleyball. Last night, the Indians won at Lake Mills in a conference match for the first time since 2002 – that’s a couple of years before all the girls on the team were born and while 13th-year head coach Lacy Jerome was in college. The Indians did beat GHV in Lake Mills in 2013, but against the Bulldogs just haven’t been able to get over the hill – until last night.

That match in 2002 ended the same way, Forest City 3 Lake Mills 1, though it was before rally scoring, and the sets ended 15-8, 6-15, 15-5, and 15-10.

Jerome was emotional for the seniors who have worked for a moment like this since they started playing.

Jalyn Hovenga has had her best season thus far and should be a frontrunner for conference player of the year; adding to that case last night, helping Forest City win the title. She added that the four other seniors, along with herself, have been playing together since fourth grade and working for moments like this.

Hovenga said they weren’t worried after dropping the first set; team leaders calmed the rest, and the Indians fired back in sets two, three, and four for the victory.

The environment was wild, with both crowds cheering on their team – Hovenga said it was good to play in.

Jerome says this will give the team momentum heading into the postseason.

Forest City wasn’t the only winner last night – high school girls’ volleyball won, too. A standing-room-only crowd for both schools and, at times, a gym that was unbelievably loud, an environment that gave the young girls watching in both red and purple something to strive for; a goal to reach – a moment that the young ladies wearing the uniforms will take with them well past their high school days.

