EAS Tests to be Done Today

Federal agencies will be sending out a message to all radios, TVs and cellular phones this (Wednesday) afternoon as a test of the nation’s emergency alert systems. Tracey Bearden, 9-1-1 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, explains what will happen if you’re among the hundreds of thousands of cell phone users in Iowa.

The same alert will be broadcast on all radios and TVs as FEMA and the FCC test what is hoped to be the best option to quickly notify the public of an emergency.

Iowans who have an Apple device with iOS 17 software will be able to click on the alert for an additional instruction field. While some of us may be annoyed by the distraction, Bearden hopes they’ll consider the virtues of this unprecedented test.

There is concern that Iowans who are victims of domestic violence or other abuse might have their “secret” phones go off during this test. Officials recommend they power off their phones if the test will put them in danger until they can be safely turned back on.