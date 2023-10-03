HIGH SCHOOL XC: Forest City girls, Lake Mills boys run away with team titles
Lake Mills held its cross-country invitational yesterday with many ranked teams and ranked individuals competing. Forest City dominated the girls’ race with five of the top 10 places, while the Lake Mills boys held the top 4 places on the boys’ side to cruise to victory.
GIRLS
Top-10 Individual Results
1 WARREN, Bethany JR Forest City 1 20:24.27 — 6:34.0 4:04.9
2 VOELKER, Addison FR North Butler Greene – 20:29.64 5.37 6:35.8 4:05.9
3 CUMMINS, Alexis FR North Union 2 20:59.36 35.09 6:45.3 4:11.9
4 WELBIG, Jacey JR North Union 3 21:09.55 45.28 6:48.6 4:13.9
5 MAAS, Lydia SR Hampton-Dumont-C 4 21:23.88 59.61 6:53.2 4:16.8
6 SHARP, Carmen FR Forest City 5 21:43.21 1:18.94 6:59.4 4:20.6
7 HOLMES, Zoey SR Forest City 6 22:22.55 1:58.28 7:12.1 4:28.5
8 WEAVER, Emilie SR Forest City 7 22:35.85 2:11.58 7:16.4 4:31.2
9 WEAVER, Claire FR Forest City 8 22:46.76 2:22.49 7:19.9 4:33.4
10 BIRD, Teaghan SR Hampton-Dumont-C 9 22:53.64 2:29.37 7:22.1 4:34.7
Team Results
1 Forest City 27
2 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 66*
3 North Union 66*
4 Lake Mills 101*
5 West Hancock Britt 101*
BOYS
Top-10 Individual Results
1 RYGH, Justin SR Lake Mills 1 17:10.64 — 5:31.7 3:26.1
2 ROGNE, Knute SO Lake Mills 2 17:25.44 14.80 5:36.5 3:29.1
3 VAN ROEKEL, Kade JR Lake Mills 3 17:43.73 33.09 5:42.4 3:32.7
4 THOMPSON, Hayden SO Lake Mills 4 17:56.40 45.76 5:46.4 3:35.3
5 ALBERTSON, Keagan FR Forest City 5 18:05.41 54.77 5:49.3 3:37.1
6 ALMELIEN, Ezra FR North Butler Greene 6 18:06.06 55.42 5:49.6 3:37.2
7 PECHA, Trager SO North Butler Greene 7 18:16.40 1:05.76 5:52.9 3:39.3
8 MORPHEW, Gavyn SR North Union 8 18:17.17 1:06.53 5:53.1 3:39.4
9 BERTRAM, Ethan SO Forest City 9 18:19.71 1:09.07 5:53.9 3:39.9
10 BLASER, Cooper FR Forest City 10 18:29.15 1:18.51 5:57.0 3:41.8
Team Results
1 Lake Mills 22
2 Forest City 48
3 North Butler Greene 69
4 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 131
5 West Hancock Britt 138
6 North Union 149