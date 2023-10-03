HIGH SCHOOL XC: Forest City girls, Lake Mills boys run away with team titles

Tuesday, October 3rd

Forest City Volleyball at Lake Mills 6:45 PM KIOW/FC/LM Video Stream

West Hancock Volleyball at Bishop Garrigan 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

North Union Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Iowa State Coaches show follows FC Volleyball KIOW

Wednesday, October 4th

Warriors Live from the Paddler’s Tap 7:00 PM KIOW

Friday, October 6th

Estherville-Lincoln Central Football at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Lake Mills Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM/WH/LM Video Streams

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Football at Spirit Lake 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Saturday, October 7th

TCU Football at Iowa State 5:00 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Kickoff KIOW

Valley City State University Football at Waldorf University 12:55 PM KHAM

UNI Football at Indiana State 5:00 PM Airtime 6:05 PM Kickoff KHAM

Tuesday, October 10th

Central Springs Volleyball at Forest City 6:45 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Iowa State Coaches show follows FC Volleyball KIOW

Wednesday, October 11th

Warriors Live from the Paddler’s Tap 7:00 PM KIOW

Thursday, October 12th

North Butler/Northwood-Kensett Volleyball at West Hancock 5:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Friday, October 13th

Forest City Football at Okoboji 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Newman Catholic Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Estherville-Lincoln Central Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Saint Ansgar Football at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

Saturday, October 14th

Iowa State Football at Cincinnati 10:30 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Kickoff KIOW

UNI Football at South Dakota State 1:00 PM KHAM

Waldorf University Football at Dakota State 4:00 PM KHAM