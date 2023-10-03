Gridshock Reveals Prominent Local Issue

With the open borders in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California, human trafficking has become a large-scale problem. Powerful movies such as “”Sound of Freedom” and “Grid Shock” have been shown in the Forest City area and surrounding cities. Each has drawn large audiences and left dramatic impressions.

City Councilperson Marcia Tweeten informed the Forest City Council of the most recent showing of one of these dramatic films.

Many stories such as these range from families getting separated, plunged into sex trafficking, or human slavery.

Winnebago County has seen an uptick in the number of reported sex abuse cases. Sheriff Steve Hepperly has begun a division within his department to address these issues. Deputy T. J. Spooner is handling these cases and admits the numbers are up.

Concerns have been raised that sex trafficking and abuse are occurring more frequently because our communities are close to I-35 which is believed to be a trafficking corridor.