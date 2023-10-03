Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month with Treasurer Smith

This October, State Treasurer Roby Smith is encouraging employers to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) by joining IAble in supporting an inclusive work environment. “Diversifying the workplace is about celebrating our differences and finding creative ways to make an accessible work environment for everyone,” said Smith. “Individuals with disabilities have the right to work and earn an income if they choose, and IAble is here to help employers find ways to support them.”

IAble is Iowa’s Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) plan and allows Eligible Individuals and their support system to save money without jeopardizing eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Medicaid and other federal benefit programs. “Working individuals with a disability may decline a promotion or an offer to work more hours so they can stay under asset caps, but here’s the good news, Eligible Individuals can save over $30,000 per year and protect their money when it is invested in an IAble account,” Smith said. “Help us spread the word by introducing IAble to your workplace and exploring the resources we have put together for you.”

Employers can utilize the IAble Employer Guide to find ways to inform employees about IAble and learn how to establish IAble payroll direct deposit as a free tool to help expand your benefits package. Other organizations linked on the Resources for Employers page can help employers learn about ABLE plans, find tips on creating inclusive work environments and receive guidance on job accommodations.