Burn Ban Remains in Place in Hancock County

All of Hancock County remains under a burn ban which was put into place on September 5th. Garner Fire Chief Jim Thiele expects that the ban will remain in place for another couple of weeks.

Theile stated that those who do receive approval to burn, need to follow specific guidelines.

Theile and the other fire chiefs in the county are encouraging farmers to have rippers near the area where they are harvesting either corn or beans. The as soon as the harvest is done in that field, they should begin to turn the soil.

Those who want to find more information on the ban should contact a Hancock County Fire Department official before starting any burn project.