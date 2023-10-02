Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/2/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wirght county Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am to discuss a number of issues before the county. To view the scheduled meeting live, click the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Review and act on a tax suspension in tax district 510 Dows Corporation per eligibility through

Social Security administration.

7. Resolution 2023-38 Wright County Treasurer depository resolution.

8. Review and act on letter of support for the Heart of Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund of $14,303

and have chairman sign.

9. 9:15 a.m. Ryan Smith, Schneider Geospatial to demo permitting system through Beacon

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Update on secondary roads.

11. Discuss County video for drainage ditches.

12. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the

purchase or sale of a particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably

expected to increase the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the

price the governmental body would receive for the property.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on meetings.