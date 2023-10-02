Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/2/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
7. Renee Harris, Domestic Abuse Advocate, Crisis Intervention Service – Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Proclamation – 8:45A.M.
8. WCAT – Opioid Grant Request
9. Claims
10. Reports
11. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
12. Liquor License
13. Public Hearing for Proposed Rezoning – Kristoffer & Addie Rugland – 9:00 A.M.
14. Resolution #2023-33 Map Amendment to Worth County Zoning Ordinance – Kristoffer & Addie Rugland
15. Water System Improvement Project
16. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. EMS Continued Discussion
19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
20. Department Head Discussion
21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Emery Generating Station, Alliant Energy, 11295 230th ST, Clear Lake
– October 9 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
c. Soil Compaction Study Results and Phase II Study Webinar – Zoom – October 6 – 10:00 A.M.
d. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30
A.M.
Adjourn