Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/2/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Renee Harris, Domestic Abuse Advocate, Crisis Intervention Service – Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Proclamation – 8:45A.M.

8. WCAT – Opioid Grant Request

9. Claims

10. Reports

11. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

12. Liquor License

13. Public Hearing for Proposed Rezoning – Kristoffer & Addie Rugland – 9:00 A.M.

14. Resolution #2023-33 Map Amendment to Worth County Zoning Ordinance – Kristoffer & Addie Rugland

15. Water System Improvement Project

16. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. EMS Continued Discussion

19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Emery Generating Station, Alliant Energy, 11295 230th ST, Clear Lake

– October 9 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

c. Soil Compaction Study Results and Phase II Study Webinar – Zoom – October 6 – 10:00 A.M.

d. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30

A.M.

Adjourn