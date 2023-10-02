Sheila M. Stoeckel, 60 of Forest City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation for Sheila will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 5, 2023 from at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Paul Lippstock officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.