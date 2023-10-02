Marvin H. Engstler
Garner
Marvin H. Engstler, 91, of Garner, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 5th at St. Boniface Church with a rosary by Deacon John Roisen at 4:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service.
Memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community Schools, or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
