Hot Today and Cold by Saturday

Forecasters say it may be one of “those” weeks in Iowa where we have to run the air conditioner one day and the furnace on the next to stay comfy. Meteorologist Marvin Percha, at the National Weather Service, says it’s been unseasonably hot and very un-October-like, with record highs that have stood for decades broken over the weekend.

Percha says he expects more near-records today (Monday) with the forecast calling for highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across much of Iowa.

Within a few days, Iowans may be wishing for the warmer weather we now have as the chill of fall will settle in soon enough.

Keep up with the changing forecast at kiow.com.