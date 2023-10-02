Gov. Reynolds Appoints Renee Schulte as Chair of the Iowa Board of Parole

Gov. Reynolds announced the appointment of Renee Schulte of Urbandale to serve as Chair of the Iowa Board of Parole. Schulte began her new role on September 29th.

“Renee’s extensive background in mental and behavioral health will help protect our communities while advancing our goals of supporting the successful re-entry of parolees and reducing recidivism,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “I look forward to working alongside Renee in this new role.”

“I’m honored for the opportunity to lead the Board of Parole during this season of government reorganization,” said Renee Schulte. “My background as a mental health professional will be an asset during this time of transition as we focus on our mission to protect the public.”

Schulte served as an Iowa State Representative from 2009 to 2013 and previously was a mental and behavioral health consultant based in Urbandale. Schulte has a Master of Arts in Counseling and Educational Psychology and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from New Mexico State University.

Schulte’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The role was previously held by Nick Davis who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

“I appreciate Nick’s dedication to serving the people of Iowa in this critical role,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He has a bright future ahead of him and I look forward to watching him advance his career in public service.”